Rari Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $74,075.00 (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00018190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $74,075.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.31 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00474848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2020. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,978 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

