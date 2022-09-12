Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

