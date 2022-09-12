Raze Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,288.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $547,717.52 and $66,288.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

