RBF Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

