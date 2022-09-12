RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.37 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.