RBF Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 513.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

