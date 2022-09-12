RBF Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

