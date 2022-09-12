RBF Capital LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

