RBF Capital LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.01 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

