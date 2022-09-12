RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $21,386.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

