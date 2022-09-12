Realio Network (RIO) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $223,226.88 and $152,224.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

About Realio Network

RIO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. Telegram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

