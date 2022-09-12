Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $66.79 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

