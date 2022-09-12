Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,860.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $14,860.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00222349 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

