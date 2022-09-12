Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,860.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $14,860.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00222349 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
