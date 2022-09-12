Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Shares Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Recharge Acquisition worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 114.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

