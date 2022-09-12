Reef (REEF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $226.76 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Reef has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $226.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00166554 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,002,591,849 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi. Reef’s official website is reef.finance.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.