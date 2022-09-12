Refereum Price Tops $0.0072 (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $35.82 million and $5.72 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,324.60 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00473123 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063695 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

