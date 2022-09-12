Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

