Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $626,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $324,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

