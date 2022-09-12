Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $790.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

