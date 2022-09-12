Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $756.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $756.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.78.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

