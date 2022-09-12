Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Director Mark Murcko Sells 25,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,858,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %
RLAY stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
