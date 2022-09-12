Relite Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official website is www.relite.finance. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Relite Finance is a cross-chain lending protocol enabling users to lend and borrow all crypto assets in one place by utilizing the latest Polkadot and Ethereum frameworks.”

