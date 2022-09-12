Remme Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (REM)

Remme (REM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Remme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $251,152.60 and $22,766.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.31 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00474848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.