Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $76,807.64 and $24.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

