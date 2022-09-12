Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 775 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Repligen Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $233.57 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.