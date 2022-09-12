Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

