Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,115 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.