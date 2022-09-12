Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,450 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

