Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,344,000 after buying an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

