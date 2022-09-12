Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,768 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $66.88 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 955.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

