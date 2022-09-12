Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

COST stock opened at $536.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



