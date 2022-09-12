Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

