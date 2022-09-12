Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $58.11 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

