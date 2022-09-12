Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWD stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

