Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $210.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.71. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $465.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
