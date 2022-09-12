Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,435,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 148,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

