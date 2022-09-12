Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $66.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

