Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,335 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

