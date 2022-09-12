Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

