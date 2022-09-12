Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,077,428 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

