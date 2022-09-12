Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0009

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Revain has a market cap of $80.42 million and $979,739.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.