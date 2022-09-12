Reviewing Dundee (DDEJF) and Its Rivals

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dundee to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million -$74.22 million -1.32 Dundee Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.78

Dundee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dundee and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Competitors 481 2638 3204 97 2.45

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Dundee’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71% Dundee Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Summary

Dundee rivals beat Dundee on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

