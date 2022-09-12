Revolution Populi (RVP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,450.00

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $7,450.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

