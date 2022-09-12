REVV (REVV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $548,496.00

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $548,496.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

