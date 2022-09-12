RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $24.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.44.

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

