RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $262.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.44.

RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.93.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

