Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

