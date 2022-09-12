RichQUACK.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
