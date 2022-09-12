Rigel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $88,417.95 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $88,417.95 and approximately $54.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Coin Profile
Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
