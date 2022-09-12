Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $230,978.40 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $230,978.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.5 %

REPX stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

